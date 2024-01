৩০ জানুয়ারি শুরু দ্বাদশ সংসদের প্রথম অধিবেশন

Workplace Wellness Programs Have Little Benefit, Study Finds An Oxford researcher measured the effect of popular workplace mental health interventions, and discovered little to none.

The War Has Reined In Ukraine’s Oligarchs, at Least for Now Oligarchs have lost billions from the shelling of their factories, and the government has used its wartime powers to break their political influence.

Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Limit Power of Federal Government The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Wednesday over whether to overturn a key precedent on the power of executive agencies.

Flush With Investment, New U.S. Factories Face a Familiar Challenge Worries are growing in Washington that a flood of Chinese products could put new American investments in clean energy and high-tech factories at risk.