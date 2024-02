বাংলাদেশে ঢুকেছে ভারতীয় আলু

How Much for Thin Mints? Some Girl Scouts Raise Cookie Prices. While an increase in cost in parts of the country may surprise some cookie buyers, “Girl Scouts are not immune to the rising costs of life,” one leader said.

A City Built on Steel Tries to Reverse Its Decline Gary, Ind., home of U.S. Steel’s largest mill, is seeking a fresh economic start under a new mayor determined to draw new businesses and residents.

Anxiety, Mood Swings and Sleepless Nights: Life Near a Bitcoin Mine Pushed by an advocacy group, Arkansas became the first state to shield noisy cryptocurrency operators from unhappy neighbors. A furious backlash has some lawmakers considering a statewide ban.

Sean Wang Lives His ‘Fairy Tale’ at Sundance Sean Wang, a first-time director, received an audience award for his coming-of-age film, “Dìdi.” He also got the ultimate prize: a distribution deal.