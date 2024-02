পঁচাত্তর পরবর্তী সবচেয়ে সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন হয়েছে এবার: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Biden Faces More Pressure From Environmentalists to Block Steel Merger Climate change joins national security and concern about jobs in a mounting pressure campaign to prevent Nippon Steel from buying U.S. Steel.

Kansas City Shooting Is Latest Violence to Mar a Sports Celebration While the vast majority of sporting events take place without incident, high-profile exceptions in recent years have spread unease.

Questions Arise Over Sephora’s Handling of Girls in Blackface The company said it asked the shoppers to leave. Two witnesses said that is not quite what happened.

SpaceX Launches Intuitive Machines Nova-C Moon Lander A SpaceX rocket lifted the spacecraft, which was built by Intuitive Machines of Houston to carry cargo for NASA and other customers to the lunar surface.