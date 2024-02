যে কারণে বাবার পদবি মুছে ফেললেন বারাক ওবামার মেয়ে

Reddit Files to Go Public, in First Social Media I.P.O. in Years The message board site, founded in 2005, detailed its financial performance in a filing. It is the last of an early generation of social media companies to aim for a public offering.

Vice’s New Owners Prepare to Slash What’s Left of Its Work Force Vice Media, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, is planning to cut hundreds of its more than 900 employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks Jump as Nvidia Sets Off Tech Rally It was the S&P 500’s best day in more than a year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 3 percent.

AT&T Says Service Is Restored After Widespread Cellular Outage White House officials said the incident was under investigation, but it did not appear to be a cyberattack. Verizon and T-Mobile said their networks were operating normally.