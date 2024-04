How Oil Markets Are Reacting to Iran’s Attack on Israel Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach after the much-anticipated aerial assault had little effect on oil supplies.

A Huge Number of Homeowners Have Mortgage Rates Too Good to Give Up On a scale not seen in decades, many Americans are stuck in homes they would rather leave.

U.S. Awards Samsung $6.4 Billion to Bolster Semiconductor Production The federal grants will support Samsung’s new chip manufacturing hub in Taylor, Texas, along with the expansion of an existing site in Austin.

U.S. Scrutiny of Chinese Company Could Disrupt U.S. Supply Chain for Key Drugs Lawmakers raising national security concerns and seeking to disconnect a major Chinese firm from U.S. pharmaceutical interests have rattled the biotech industry. The firm is deeply involved in development and manufacturing of crucial therapies for cancer, cystic fibrosis, H.I.V. and other illnesses.