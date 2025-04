সীমানা পুনর্নির্ধারণসহ নির্বাচনের সব কাজ ভালোভাবে এগোচ্ছে: সিইসি

British Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Pauses Shipments to U.S. The luxury automaker, which faces 25 percent import tariffs, said it was halting shipments in April as it addresses the new trading terms.

Lesotho, a Small African Nation, Expects a Big Hit From Trump’s Tariffs The amount of manufactured goods exported from Africa to the United States is minuscule. But for Lesotho, the impact of a stunning 50 percent tariff is enormous.

Stocks Tumble as Investors Balk at Tariff Plan Stocks hadn’t fallen this far this fast since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. A 9.1 percent drop in the S&P 500 is the steepest weekly decline since March 2020.

John Thornton, Venture Capitalist Who Founded The Texas Tribune, Dies at 59 He founded The Texas Tribune, a model for nonprofit grass-roots news organizations nationwide, and the American Journalism Project, which supports them.