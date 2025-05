ধেয়ে আসছে ঘূর্ণিঝড়

Rory McIlroy and Investment Giant TPG Team Up for Sports Venture The golf star is teaming up with the investment firm TPG on a new sports-related fund.

How Much Time Will Musk Devote to Tesla? The carmaker denied a report that its board had explored finding a successor to Elon Musk. But even if he sticks around, he and the company face big challenges.

In an Uncertain Economy, McDonald’s Sees Spending Decline The burger giant, a much-watched barometer for consumer sentiment, reported lower revenue in the first quarter.

How to Save Time and Money at the Airport Technology, planning and creative strategies can help you get around the most common airport pitfalls.