নির্বাচনি এলাকার সীমানা পুনর্নির্ধারণে আইন সংশোধনের অনুমোদন

Farmers in Iowa Are Caught in Trump’s Trade War With high costs and low prices for their crops, soybean and corn farmers were already nervous as they planned for planting season this year. Tariffs aren’t helping.

As Backlash to Trump’s Tariffs Grows, Europe Boycotts American Brands A shifting perception of the United States amid President Trump’s trade war is prompting Europeans to pivot decisively away from U.S. goods and services.

Ford Says Tariffs Will Cost Company $1.5 Billion in 2025 Ford Motor also reported a sharp drop in profits in the first three months of the year.

India and UK Strike Trade Deal Amid Trump’s Tariff Upheaval The two countries signed a deal three years after negotiations began to strengthen alliances in what the British prime minister called a “new era” of trade.