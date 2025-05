ভারতকে ‘জায়গামতো’ জবাব দিতে পারি, জাতিসংঘকে বলল পাকিস্তান

As Backlash to Trump’s Tariffs Grows, Europe Boycotts American Brands A shifting perception of the United States amid President Trump’s trade war is prompting Europeans to pivot decisively away from U.S. goods and services.

Why China Is Investing So Much Money in Moroccan Factories Morocco is linked to Europe on the strength of its auto sector and a trade pact. But its status as a connector country has become precarious in the trade war.

China Cuts Interest Rates to Shore Up Economy Hit by Trade War China’s central bank acted shortly after news that officials from China and the Trump administration will hold their first formal trade talks since the punishing tariffs began.

Fearing Trump, Some Law Firms Decline Pro Bono Immigration Cases Fearing the wrath of President Trump, some elite law firms are declining pro bono work on lawsuits challenging the administration’s policies.