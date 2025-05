সরকারি চাকরি ফিরে পাচ্ছেন ডা. জোবাইদা রহমান

Disney to Build a Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Abu Dhabi Disneyland Abu Dhabi could become a growth engine for the company in the region. It could also expose Disney and its vaunted brand to criticism.

Netflix Debuts New Home Screen, Its First Redesign in 12 Years The implications for the industry could be significant, given that most other streaming services have copied Netflix’s design.

Countdown to Scott Bessent’s Trade Talks With China Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will finally start negotiating with Chinese counterparts. But business leaders shouldn’t expect any sudden breakthroughs.

Trump’s Threatened Tariffs Are So Large, 10% Feels Like a Relief As he proposes ever stiffer tariffs, President Trump has normalized his merely big ones.