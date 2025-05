যশোরে ছাত্রশিবিরের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল জুলাই গণহত্যার বিচারের দাবি

What the Fed’s Rate Decision Means for Loans, Credit Cards, Mortgages and More Here’s how the central bank’s interest rate stance influences car loans, credit cards, mortgages, savings and student loans.

What to know about the Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to stick to a wait-and-see approach as officials brace for President Trump’s tariffs to stoke higher inflation and slower growth.

Are We Headed for Recession? Economists Look Everywhere for Signs. Mainstream measures have been slow to detect the impact of tariffs and uncertainty, leaving economists to scour earnings calls and private-sector data sources.

Consumers Are Pulling Back, Spooked by Tariff-Related Price Increases Executives at several companies that sell popular products have recently pointed to signs of wariness among shoppers.