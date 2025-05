৪ জেলায় বন্যার আভাস

For Trump, It’s a New Era of Deal-Making With Tech’s Most-Coveted Commodity As the president heads to the Middle East, America’s dominance over A.I. chips has become a powerful source of leverage for the president.

Inside the U.S.-China Trade Cease-Fire Global markets are rallying on optimism over Washington and Beijing reaching a major, if temporary, détente in their tariff fight.

U.S. and China Reach Deal to Temporarily Slash Tariffs The 145 percent U.S. tariff on Chinese goods will come down to 30 percent for 90 days, while the two sides continue talks aimed at resolving their differences.

Global Stocks Jump After U.S. and China Cut Tariffs A temporary reduction in punishing tariffs, agreed after weekend talks between American and Chinese officials, signaled a de-escalation in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.