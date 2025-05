এক জালেম চলে গেলেও বাংলাদেশ এখনও জুলুম মুক্ত হয়নি উপাধ্যক্ষ আব্দুর রব

Novo Nordisk to Replace C.E.O. After Losing Edge in Weight-Loss Drugs The Danish drugmaker, which makes Ozempic and Wegovy, has seen its stock tumble as competition in the weight-loss drug market has grown fiercer.

Who Took the ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo? Questions about the credit for a famous photograph from the Vietnam War have divided the photojournalism community for months.

Retirees Are Filing for Social Security Earlier. Why? An additional 276,000 people filed for Social Security benefits so far this fiscal year, up 13% from a year ago. Anxiety appears to be a driver.

Nine Federally Funded Scientific Breakthroughs That Changed Everything The U.S. is slashing funding for scientific research, after decades of deep investment. Here’s some of what those taxpayer dollars created.