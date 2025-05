বেনাপোলে কেন্দ্রীয় যুবলীগ নেতা জামিল আটক

Stocks Fall and Bond Yields Jump on Concerns About US Debt Stocks fell, the dollar slipped and bond yields jumped after a rating downgrade highlighted worries about the cost of President Trump’s policies and the health of the economy.

Nine Federally Funded Scientific Breakthroughs That Changed Everything The U.S. is slashing funding for scientific research, after decades of deep investment. Here’s some of what those taxpayer dollars created.

Campaign Against Avelo Airlines Over ICE Deportation Flights Sets Off Legal Fight Seth Miller, a New Hampshire lawmaker, placed billboard ads protesting Avelo Airlines’ decision to operate flights for ICE. Avelo accused him of trademark infringement.

The ‘Sell America’ Trade Makes a Comeback Investors sold stocks and bonds after Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating, potentially complicating negotiations around Republicans’ tax plan.