শার্শায় শিশু ধর্ষণের অভিযুক্ত আসামী সিরাজ মিস্ত্রি গ্রেফতার

Should I Retire if My Co-Workers Are Facing Layoffs? I’m eligible for retirement, but I love my job. Can I keep working?

Nvidia’s Chief Says U.S. Chip Controls on China Have Backfired Jensen Huang, the chipmaker’s top executive, said the attempt to cut off the flow of advanced A.I. chips spurred Chinese companies to “accelerate their development.”

British Retailer M&S Says Cyberattack Will Cost It $400 Million The company also said it would take several more weeks to resolve issues relating to the attack, which came to light last month.

The Last Lucille Roberts A forgotten fitness pioneer built an empire on the idea of creating a space for everyday women. Her devotees are still sweating through workouts at a faded gym in Queens.