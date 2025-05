সুখবর দিল বিশ্বব্যাংক

Who Won a Seat at Trump’s Crypto Dinner? The New York Times reviewed a guest list and social media posts to identify who was invited to President Trump’s private event for customers of his cryptocurrency business on Thursday and a White House tour on Friday. Here are some of them.

At Amazon, Some Coders Say Their Jobs Have Begun to Resemble Warehouse Work Pushed to use artificial intelligence, software developers at the e-commerce giant say they must work faster and have less time to think. Others welcome the shift.

Trump Allies Look to Benefit From Pro Bono Promises by Elite Law Firms Veterans, in particular, are seeking free legal work from firms that cut deals with the White House like Skadden, Kirkland & Ellis and Paul Weiss.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ Add to a Box Office Boomlet Moviegoing in the United States and Canada has rebounded over the last two months. Theater owners credit a wider variety of releases.