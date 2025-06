ড. ইউনূস-তারেক বৈঠক রাজনীতিতে ‘সুবাতাস’ আনবে, আশা রিজভীর

Rubio Is Pressing to Open Sanctions Investigation Into Harvard Experts and former officials said it was unusual for a cabinet secretary to try to influence the Treasury Department’s sanctions process to target a domestic entity.

CPI Shows U.S. Inflation Remains Muted as Tariff Impact Is Limited The Consumer Price Index rose 2.4 percent in May, from a year ago, a reading that reflects only the initial impact of President Trump’s tariffs.

What’s Next as the Latest U.S.-China Trade Talks Conclude U.S. negotiators say the London summit represented progress. But investors and business leaders remain wary.

New York Times Names Ligaya Mishan and Tejal Rao as Co-Chief Restaurant Critics The pair, Ligaya Mishan and Tejal Rao, are part of an effort to expand starred restaurant reviews across the country, the company said.