করোনা পরিস্থিতিতে বাগেরহাট কারাগারের ১৯ কয়েদির মুক্তি

Coronavirus Live News and Updates The U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April, the worst devastation since the Great Depression. Flaws in the Paycheck Protection Program could leave small-business owners saddled with debt.

Ben Benson, Who Put Singles in a Bar and Steak on the Tables, Dies at 89 He got his start with TGI Fridays, a ’60s hit on the bar scene, helped start Smith & Wollensky, then opened his own Midtown steakhouse, drawing a tony crowd.

2 Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Family Dollar Guard in Flint, Mich. The authorities said the two men had been sought since May 1 in the shooting death of a security guard at the store in Flint, Mich.

A Drug Cocktail Hastens Recovery in Some Coronavirus Patients A combination of three antiviral drugs, including interferon, seemed to speed recovery, researchers reported.