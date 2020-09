যশোরে হত্যা মামলার আসামিদের হাতুড়ির আঘাতে বাদীর মৃত্যু

Europe Feels Squeeze as Tech Competition Heats Up Between U.S. and China As the rapid pace of change mixes with national security issues, Europe’s role as a global regulator is increasingly tested — and may not be enough.

Vaccine Makers Keep Safety Details Quiet, Alarming Scientists Researchers say drug companies need to be more open about how vaccine trials are run to reassure Americans who are skittish about getting a coronavirus vaccine.

Milton Friedman’s Influential Essay on Business, 50 Years Later Fifty years ago today, Milton Friedman published a seminal essay that is still hotly debated in business and policy circles.

Has Business Left Milton Friedman Behind? The economist taught a generation of corporate leaders that profit should be their main motive. A new group of C.E.O.s begs to differ.