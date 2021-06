সেনাপ্রধানের দায়িত্ব নিলেন জেনারেল শফিউদ্দিন

I.M.F. Presents Plan to Help Poor Countries During Pandemic A proposal advanced by the International Monetary Fund aims to supply the developing world with extra money to buy vaccines, pay down debt and expand relief programs.

Climate watchdog says Britain lacks a strategy to meet its goals. The British government is failing to take necessary steps to meet “historic” climate promises, an advisory panel said.

Settlement Is Reached Over Stuck Ship That Blocked Suez Canal in Egypt International trade was jammed for nearly a week when the Ever Given blocked the waterway in March.

John McAfee Dies in Spanish Prison Mr. McAfee, who has not been associated with the company that bears his name for more than two decades, was fighting extradition to the United States after his arrest in Spain.