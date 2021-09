ডেঙ্গুতে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি আরও ২৫৫ জন

The Work-From-Home Economy and the Urban Job Outlook Offices are unlikely to be as full after the pandemic as they were before. Service businesses and their employees will have to adapt.

Afghans Who Worked for The New York Times Arrive in Houston The group, 124 people including families, flew to Houston from Mexico City after their escape from Kabul. One Afghan journalist in the group has not been cleared by U.S. border officials.

Hedge Fund’s Insiders Agree to Pay as Much as $7 Billion to I.R.S. The agreement ends a longstanding tax dispute involving a decade’s worth of transactions at Renaissance Technologies, one of the world’s biggest and best-connected hedge funds.

Apple Gives Ground in a Strategic Retreat From Strict App Store Rules The company, under pressure from app developers and regulators, is making concessions while protecting lucrative parts of its App Store.