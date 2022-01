ধার্মিক না হতে পারলে নামাজ পড়লেই হবে না: ধর্ম প্রতিমন্ত্রী

Cruise Ships Are Still Sailing as Cases Rise and Criticism Mounts One day after the C.D.C. advised against all travel on cruise ships, thousands of cruisers partied like it was 2019. But worries about onboard policies — and frustration over quarantines — are rising.

A Fed Official’s 2020 Trade Drew Outcry. It Went Further Than First Disclosed. Corrected disclosures show that Vice Chair Richard H. Clarida sold a stock fund, then swiftly repurchased it before a big Fed announcement.

New York Times Co. to Buy The Athletic for $550 Million in Cash The deal could help the media company reach its goal of 10 million subscriptions ahead of schedule.

Google Infringed on Sonos Speaker Technology, Trade Court Rules The company will not be allowed to import products that infringe on Sonos patents, including smart speakers, video streaming devices, and some computers and phones.