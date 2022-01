৭৩৮ জন কর্মী নেবে বিমান বাংলাদেশ

Can a Gay Cruise Keep 5,500 People Safe Amid Covid? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans to avoid travel on cruise ships. But the tour operator insists that its health protocols are safe enough.

Google’s chief executive signed off on deal at center of antitrust case, states say. The states argue that Google reached a deal with Facebook to have the social network join its effort in an effort to “kill” a competing ad network.

Retail Sales Fell in December, a Slowdown in a Robust Holiday Shopping Season Despite that 1.9 percent decline, sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 jumped 17.1 percent as consumers began their holiday shopping earlier.

‘Davos Man,' Marc Benioff and the Covid Pandemic They stepped up in the pandemic “to save the world,” says Marc Benioff of Salesforce. Even as their tax practices and perches kept them above its troubles.