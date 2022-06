একনেকে ২ হাজার ২১৬ কোটি টাকার ১০ প্রকল্প অনুমোদন

‘Uncomfortably high’: What economists say about the chance of recession. The range of forecasts is wide, but economists generally see a rising probability that the U.S. economy will shrink.

Credit Suisse is fined for helping a Bulgarian drug ring launder money, a court said. The bank, which has been struggling with losses and management turmoil, said it would appeal the decision by a Swiss court.

Ernst & Young to Pay $100 Million Fine After Auditors Cheated on Exams The S.E.C. said the cheating involved hundreds of the firm’s auditors from 2017 to 2021.

Pharmacies Limit Emergency Contraceptive Purchases as Demand Surges CVS temporarily set a three-pack purchase limit to ensure “consistent supply on store shelves,” and Walgreens said it was pausing deliveries.