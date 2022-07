বরিস জনসনের বিদায়ে রাশিয়ার রাজনীতিকরা যা বলছেন

The head of France’s nuclear power giant will step down as nationalization looms. Jean-Bernard Lévy of EDF will leave before his term ends, the company said.

For People Just Leaving Prison, a Novel Kind of Support: Cash Joining a raft of initiatives aimed at helping the formerly incarcerated, a program gives money to defray expenses they face, including court fines and rent.

Expert GeoGuessr Players Know That Google Maps Spot Instantly In a game called GeoGuessr, competitors try to pinpoint where in the world a Google Street View image has been taken. Some can do it in seconds.

Renters Face Fiercest Competition in Florida and the Northeast Demand for apartments in Florida has intensified, followed by markets in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as Americans embrace remote work.