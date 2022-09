যশোরে ঠিকাদারদের মানব বন্ধন

Debt-Stricken Sri Lanka Reaches Initial Deal for I.M.F. Bailout The package includes nearly $3 billion in loans for an island nation that ousted its president amid a devastating economic crisis.

U.S. Restricts Sales of Sophisticated Chips to China and Russia Limits were placed on high-end GPUs that power supercomputers and artificial intelligence, said Nvidia and AMD, two Silicon Valley chip makers.

Tech Companies Slowly Shift Production Away From China Worried about geopolitical tensions and stung by pandemic shutdowns, Google, Apple and others are moving some work to nearby countries.

Portugal Could Hold an Answer for a Europe Captive to Russian Gas Long cut off from the continent’s grid, Portugal and Spain built a system based on imports and alternatives like solar that is the envy of fellow European Union nations.