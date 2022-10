ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে তিন গ্রামের ১৫০ ঘরবাড়ি বিধ্বস্ত, আহত ১৫

Treasury Dept. to Ask Insurers for Data on Climate Risks to Measure Coverage Affordability The department is proposing to gather information from across the country to establish where climate change is making property insurance unaffordable or inaccessible.

In the Netherlands, Balancing Energy Security Against Climate Concerns A central location and web of gas pipelines are helping boost gas imports in the country even as it tries to stick to its clean energy goals.

Patek Philippe’s Nautilus Turns to White Gold “We made enough” watches with stainless steel, the brand’s president said. So he decided to take the new Ref. 5811 upmarket.

New Crack in Apple’s Armor as Dozens Strike at Its Stores in Australia The uprising will be of keen interest in the U.S., where a second Apple store voted to unionize last week.