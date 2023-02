ক্রিকেটার আল আমিনের বিরুদ্ধে যৌতুকের মামলায় চার্জশিট

Australia Won’t Put King Charles on Its 5-Dollar Bill The bill had long featured Queen Elizabeth II, but officials said the bank note would be redesigned to focus on Indigenous history. That has rekindled the debate about republicanism in Australia.

Bank of England Is Expected to Raise Rates Again A half-point rate increase, to 4 percent, the highest since 2008, is widely expected as the central bank continues its campaign to control inflation.

Russian Diesel Is Europe’s New Embargo Target The coming ban on Russian exports of refined oil products could strain energy markets and crimp Russia’s output.

Fed Raises Rates at Slower Pace The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter of a point, a less aggressive move than before, but said that “ongoing” rate increases were warranted.