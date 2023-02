ভুটানকে উড়িয়ে সাফের ফাইনালে বাংলাদেশ

The Medicine Is a Miracle, but Only if You Can Afford It A wave of new treatments have cured devastating diseases. When the costs are too much, even for the insured, patients hunt for other ways to pay.

How Russia Is Surviving the Tightening Grip on Its Oil Revenue Europe’s and America’s gradual restrictions on Russian oil trade are raising the stakes in a protracted economic standoff that is reshaping the global energy market.

Staring Down Bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond Says It Will Sell Stock The struggling home goods retailer said it hoped the move would help it raise more than $1 billion and pay off its debts.

Carlyle Names Harvey Schwartz, Former Goldman Sachs Executive, as CEO Harvey Schwartz, who was once in the running for the top job at Goldman Sachs, is taking over at the investing giant after the abrupt exit of its former C.E.O.