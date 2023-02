সেচ লাইসেন্স ও বিদ্যুৎ সংযোগের নামে ঘুষ বাণিজ্যের অভিযোগ

In Latest Round of Job Cuts, Twitter Is Said to Lay Off at Least 200 Employees The social media platform now has a work force of less than 2,000, down from 7,500 when Elon Musk took it over in October.

Rural Hospitals Are Shuttering Their Maternity Units Citing costs, many hospitals are closing labor and delivery wards, expanding so-called maternity care deserts.

Newspapers Drop ‘Dilbert’ After Creator’s Rant About Black ‘Hate Group’ Scott Adams, who created the syndicated comic strip, also said that white people should “get the hell away from Black people,” prompting criticism from editors across the country.

Why Do A.I. Chatbots Tell Lies and Act Weird? Look in the Mirror. One of the pioneers of artificial intelligence argues that chatbots are often prodded into producing strange results by the people who are using them.