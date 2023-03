এক দশকে বাংলাদেশে এডিবির সহযোগিতা প্রায় ৩ গুণ বেড়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Live Updates: Bank Shares Tumble in Wake of Failures The stocks of regional banks fell following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as regulators tried to contain the damage. The Federal Reserve promised an investigation and President Biden urged calm.

Masatoshi Ito, 98, the King of Convenience Stores in Japan, Dies He introduced the American chain 7-Eleven to the country, covering the landscape with thousands of outlets and starting a retail revolution there.

Is My Money Safe After the SVB Collapse? How Banks Protect Your Money. The F.D.I.C. and other entities will protect most people’s bank and brokerage balances. But it’s as good a time as any for consumers to create other backstops.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Collapses: What We Know Regulators trying to stem panic among customers shut down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank within days.