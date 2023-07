খুলনায় তারুণ্যের সমাবেশে যোগ দিচ্ছেন বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা

Sally Kempton, Rising Star Journalist Turned Swami, Dies at 80 She was making her name in New York journalism in the footsteps of her famous father and becoming an outspoken feminist when she met an Indian guru.

‘Mission: Impossible’ for Tom Cruise: Meeting Hollywood Expectations The seventh film in the 27-year-old movie franchise was No. 1 at the box office, taking in $80 million over its first five days. But the movie industry was hoping for more.

Banana Republic Wants to Outfit Your Home, Too Responding to a volatile market for work clothes, the retailer hopes that selling home goods will help stabilize its business.

United Airlines and Pilots Agree on Deal Raising Pay as Much as 40% The proposed four-year agreement would be worth $10 billion over the life of the contract.