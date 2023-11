‌‘বিগো লাইভ অ্যাপে মৌসুমী’, যা বললেন ওমর সানী

How Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Kept the ’Best Bromance in Tech’ Alive Mr. Nadella moved fast to hire Sam Altman, who was pushed out of OpenAI on Friday, and asserted his company’s role in its partnership with the A.I. start-up.

Threat of OpenAI Staff Exodus Leaves Its Future Uncertain With more than 700 of OpenAI’s nearly 800 staff members saying they might head to Microsoft, prospects for the A.I. start-up aren’t rosy. The industry could experience second-order effects, too.

Microsoft’s Stock Hits Record High After Hiring OpenAI Outcasts The tech giant moved quickly to hire Sam Altman and others after their abrupt departures from OpenAI, a key Microsoft partner.

Cruise’s C.E.O. Quits as the Driverless Carmaker Aims to Rebuild Trust Kyle Vogt, a founder of Cruise, resigned from the company on Sunday, weeks after it suspended all of its self-driving operations.