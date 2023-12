নির্বাচনের পর বাংলাদেশে ‘আরব বসন্ত’ ঘটানো প্রসঙ্গে যা বলল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

Houthi Attacks on Commercial Ships in Red Sea Threaten Global Economy Already hampered by problems at the Panama Canal, shipping companies are now steering clear of the Suez Canal to avoid being attacked in the Red Sea.

Amazon to Bring Warhammer 40,000 to the Screen, With Henry Cavill Games Workshop announced this week that the popular tabletop game will come to television and film in a deal with Amazon Studios.

Wall Street’s Bond ‘Vigilantes’ Are Back The financial world has been debating if market appetite for U.S. debt is near a limit. Not everyone agrees this is something to panic about, but the ramifications for funding government priorities are immense.

What Does the Red Sea Crisis Mean for Oil Prices? Many energy and shipping firms have begun rerouting tankers, adding delays and extra costs to journeys that would put upward pressure on oil prices.