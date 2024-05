দুপুরের মধ্যে ১১ অঞ্চলের ওপর দিয়ে ৮৯ কিমি. বেগে ঝড়ের আভাস

Foster Children Fight to Stop States From Taking Federal Benefits A longstanding practice of using a child’s federal survivor and disability benefits to defray the cost of foster care is under scrutiny in Congress and statehouses.

‘Furiosa’ Is a Memorial Day Weekend Box Office Dud Memorial Day weekend ticket sales in North America are expected to total $125 million, down 40 percent from last year.

What Happened to Ad-Free TV on Streaming Services? Ads are here, there — almost everywhere — on streaming services now.

Savoring the Summer at 5 Waterside Hotels Whether it’s by a lake or an ocean, or in a castle or a cottage, here are places where the water is never far.