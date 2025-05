এনবিআর বিলুপ্তি একটি কসমেটিক সংস্কারমাত্র: মঈন খান

What to Know About Trump’s Latest Changes to Taxes on Small Packages From China Beginning Wednesday, shipments arriving in the United States from China and Hong Kong worth less than $800 could face 54 percent tariffs.

Burberry to Cut Up to 1,700 Jobs in Turnaround Push The British fashion house, which reported poor annual sales in a precarious time for the global luxury industry, is looking to save 60 million pounds in cost-cutting efforts.

HBO’s Streaming Service Becomes ‘HBO Max’ Again Warner Bros. Discovery executives are reinstating the name HBO Max for the popular streaming service. It’s the fourth name change for the app in the last decade.

A Toxic Pit Could Be a Gold Mine for Rare-Earth Elements At the Berkeley Pit, researchers hope to extract valuable metals to increase U.S. production of rare earths used in electric cars, medical advances and national defense.