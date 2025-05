৮ রাজনৈতিক দলের সঙ্গে আজ বৈঠকে বসবেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

How Electric Vehicles are Targeted by the Republican Policy Bill The measure, passed by the House, would roll back incentives for people to buy electric vehicles and for automakers to make them in the U.S.

Trump Threatens 50% Tariff on E.U. and 25% Tariff on Apple The president threatened both Apple and the European Union with higher tariffs on Friday, saying trade talks with the Europeans had stalled.

Pivoting From Tax Cuts to Tariffs, Trump Ignores Economic Warning Signs The president’s economic policy approach is so far rattling markets, businesses and consumers.

Inside United Airlines’ Operation at Newark Airport Amid dire conditions at the airport, an airline operations crew has had to figure out how to get more than 600 flights a day to take off and land without incident.