হতদরিদ্র মানুষের সংখ্যায় বিশ্বে বাংলাদেশ ষষ্ঠ, ভারত প্রথম

Apple Introduces New Macs With the First Apple-Made M1 Chips Apple unveiled three new Mac computers that use processors the company created itself, ending its reliance on Intel.

New Type of Test May Better Discern Immunity to the Coronavirus The test detects the response of T cells to the virus — an arm of the immune system that may be just as important as antibodies to preventing reinfection.

Brazil Halts Trial of Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine, CoronaVac The government offered little explanation as to why it had stopped testing a promising coronavirus shot; an institute involved in the trial said a participant’s death was unrelated to the vaccine.

Call for Biden Gave Networks Prime-Time Attention on a Saturday Morning Ratings surged, with 21 million watching six networks, but Fox News viewers tuned out at a higher percentage as the coverage went on.