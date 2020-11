‘কোস্টগার্ডকে যুগোপযোগী করে গড়ে তুলতে চাই’

China Signs Asia Trade Deal. Will Biden Follow? The deal sealed on Sunday stands as a potent symbol of Beijing’s growing economic sway in Southeast Asia at a time of uncertainty over Washington’s economic ties with the region.

The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Showing Us How Capitalism Is Amazing, and Inadequate Why big business needs big government and vice versa.

Missing From State Plans to Distribute the Coronavirus Vaccine: Money to Do It The government has sent billions to drug companies to develop a coronavirus shot but a tiny fraction of that to localities for training, record-keeping and other costs for vaccinating citizens.

How Pfizer Will Distribute Its Covid-19 Vaccine Success will hinge on an untested network of governments, companies and health workers.