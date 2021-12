হরিণাকুন্ডু উপজেলার ৮ টি ইউপিতে নৌকার মাঝি হলেন যারা

Stocks slide again after the jobs report sends mixed signals on the economy. The S&P 500 is down nearly 4 percent since Omicron first began to make headlines.

A Top SoftBank Executive Wants $2 Billion in Pay. His Boss Disagrees. The SoftBank founder, Masayoshi Son, is locked in a dispute over compensation that his key deputy, Marcelo Claure, insists he should be paid.

Congo Ousts Mining Leader in a Cloud of Corruption Claims The country’s president removed Albert Yuma Mulimbi as chairman of the state mining firm. Cobalt in Congo is a crucial resource in the global clean energy revolution.

Susan Rosenblatt, Who Took On Big Tobacco, Dies at 70 She was the quieter half of a law partnership with her husband that pursued a suit against cigarette companies on behalf of Florida smokers.