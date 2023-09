বিশ্বকাপে আমরা ভয়ঙ্কর হবো: সাকিব

Auto Workers Strike: U.A.W. Halts Work at 3 Plants in Contract Fight With Automakers The targeted strike is the first to hit Detroit’s Big Three automakers all at once. President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders sided with the workers, saying that corporate profits had not been shared fairly.

Why It Took So Long for the FDA to Tackle a Cold Medicine Pharmacists affiliated with the University of Florida have spent decades nudging the agency to pull a decongestant from over-the-counter medicines.

Biden Defends Striking Autoworkers: They Deserve a ‘Fair Share’ White House aides believe the battle between the car companies and their workers underscores many of the president’s policy positions.