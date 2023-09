তামিম ইস্যুতে এবার মুখ খুললেন আশরাফুল

A Government Shutdown Could Disrupt Air Travel, Officials Warn If the government shuts down, air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers will continue to work, but they will not be paid until the shutdown is over.

U.A.W. Says It Could Expand Auto Strikes on Friday The United Automobile Workers union said the strikes against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis could grow on Friday if negotiators don’t make enough progress.

Meet the A.I. Jane Austen: Meta Weaves A.I. Throughout Its Apps Meta introduced artificially intelligent characters based on Jane Austen, Snoop Dogg and others into Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, as the race to lead the technology heats up.

Lina Khan vs. Jeff Bezos: This Is Big Tech’s Real Cage Match The chair of the Federal Trade Commission wants to disrupt Amazon, whose founder built a trillion-dollar firm by disrupting retail.