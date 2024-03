দুই ধরনের খেজুরের দাম বেঁধে দিল সরকার

Walmart Wants to Teach Store Managers Compassion The retailer brings about 2,000 managers a year to its headquarters to discuss how to relate to workers and customers, part of a U.S. corporate trend.

Insurance Costs Are Pushing Up Overall Inflation Insurance costs are on the rise for various reasons, adding to overall inflation.

Fanatics and Nike Blamed by Fans for MLB Uniform Issues A redesign of M.L.B.’s uniforms has put Fanatics and Nike at the center of a debate about performance versus quality in sportswear.

Sprouts of Hope in a Gloomy Media Landscape A handful of digital start-ups are finding success — so far, at least — by learning lessons from their troubled predecessors.