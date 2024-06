বঙ্গবন্ধুকন্যা দেশের স্বার্থ বিকিয়ে দিয়ে বন্ধুত্ব করেন না: কাদের

Supreme Court Jeopardizes Purdue Pharma Deal, Rejecting Protections for Sacklers The justices rejected a bankruptcy settlement maneuver that would have protected members of the Sackler family from civil claims related to the opioid epidemic.

New Covid Shots Recommended for Americans 6 Months and Older This Fall As the virus continues to mutate, sthe C.D.C. urged Americans to roll up their sleeves again for annual vaccinations.

N.F.L. Ordered to Pay Billions in Sunday Ticket Lawsuit The case, which cut to the heart of the league’s media strategy, centered on a subscription service that aired out-of-market games for roughly $300 a year.

Jamie Kellner, TV Executive Who Started Fox and WB, Dies at 77 With an emphasis on younger viewers, he established the networks as serious rivals to ABC, CBS and NBC, which had ruled television for nearly 40 years.