কয়েকজনের দুর্নীতির কারণে সবাই বিব্রত: মন্ত্রিপরিষদ সচিব

Netflix and Amazon Drive Bump in TV Show Market Netflix and Amazon are driving a small bump in the market for TV shows after a major slowdown.

Brooke Shields Has Worn Many Hats. Now She’s a Labor Boss. The model-turned-actress-turned-businesswoman is the new president of Actors’ Equity. In an interview, she explained what she’s doing there.

Wall Street Law Firms Are in a Poaching Frenzy. Kind of Like the N.B.A. Enormous pay packages are popping up for top lawyers, especially those favored by well-heeled private equity clients.

Boeing Agrees to Buy Spirit AeroSystems, a Longtime Supplier The multibillion-dollar deal will reverse a decision the plane maker made two decades ago to outsource production of key parts to independent suppliers.