বেশিরভাগ সাংবাদিক হত্যারই বিচার হয় না: জাতিসংঘ

‘No Jobs Available’: The Feast or Famine Careers of America’s Port Drivers. Consumer demand has cooled, leaving fewer containers to pick up on the West Coast. For Marshawn Jackson, a truck driver paid by the delivery, that means a hard scrabble to make ends meet.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Faces Exodus of Advertisers and Executives At least five Twitter executives have left in recent days, as one of the world’s largest ad companies said clients should pause spending on the social media platform.

US Children’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed by RSV A drastic and unusually early spike in the respiratory infection is swamping pediatric units across the United States, causing long waits for treatment and worries about winter.

Europe Braces for a Winter Without Russian Gas Countries across the continent have taken extraordinary steps to decrease energy use and ramp up supply, moving swiftly away from their longtime primary provider, Russia.