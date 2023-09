অস্ট্রেলিয়া সফর নিয়ে সিদ্ধান্ত পরিবর্তন বিসিবির

U.A.W. Threatens Strikes at More Plants The United Auto Workers union said workers would walk out of more plants on Friday if it didn’t make progress in talks with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Instacart Rises 12% on First Day of Trading, an Encouraging Sign for Tech I.P.O.s Shares opened at $42 on Tuesday before declining, valuing the grocery delivery company at $11.1 billion.

SEC Charges Concord, the Money Manager Tied to Roman Abramovich The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Concord, which managed billions of dollars for Roman Abramovich, with failing to register as an investment adviser.

Google Connects A.I. Chatbot Bard to YouTube, Gmail and More Facts Google hopes that giving its chatbot more capabilities and improving its accuracy will give more users a reason to use it.