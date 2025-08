গাজায় খাদ্য সংগ্রহ করতে গিয়ে নিহত শতাধিক

Trump Fires BLS Commissioner, Claiming Weak Jobs Numbers Were ‘Rigged’ Economists said ousting the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics could undermine confidence in government economic data.

Harm or Help? Why Companies Are Battling Tariffs Meant to Benefit Them. Economists say the way the Trump administration is imposing tariffs is backfiring for some of the businesses they are meant to help.

Stocks Drop as Trump’s New Tariffs Weigh on Markets Data showing cracks in the U.S. labor market and President Trump’s newest barrage of tariffs shook investors around the world, weighing on stocks, the dollar and more.

Fed Dissenters Defend Call for July Rate Cut as Trump Intensifies Attacks on Powell The central bank this week kept interest rates steady for a fifth-straight meeting, prompting the first double dissent from members of the powerful Board of Governors since 1993.